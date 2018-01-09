Hugh Grant, 57, set to welcome fifth child Anna Eberstein's mum Susanne confirmed that she and Hugh are expecting their third child together

Hugh Grant is set to become a father for a fifth time. The British actor, 57, is set to welcome his third child with his Swedish TV producer partner, Anna Eberstein. Anna's mum Susanne Eberstein confirmed the exciting news to the Swedish newspaper Astonbladet, saying: "I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild. She's due rather soon."

The pair already share a son, John Mungo, who was born in September 2012, and welcomed their second child together in December 2015. Hugh also shares two children – Tabitha, six, and Felix, four - with receptionist Tinglan Hong. After Felix's birth, Hugh tweeted: "In answer to some journos. Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum."

Hugh and his girlfriend Anna are expecting their third child together

Although Hugh keeps his children out of the spotlight, he has occasionally opened up about them. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres about fatherhood back in 2012, he said: "Everyone was right all these years, saying, 'Hugh, why don't you have some children? It changes your life'. Now that I have a child, it is life changing. I recommend it. Get some!" Speaking about taking his son to see Paddington 2, he told WENN: "He's the only child I've met who hasn't loved the film. I took him to see the film at a preview with about 100 of his friends and they all adored it, and he sat there stony-faced throughout the whole thing saying, 'Why are you in it so much?' That was very sad for me."

This will be Hugh's fifth child

The star has been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor BAFTA for his role in the film, and fans were quick to praise him following the exciting news, with one tweeting: "I did let out a small whispered 'yaaaaas' at one of the performances of the year - Hugh Grant in Paddington 2 - becoming BAFTA NOMINATED", while another added: "I really hope Hugh Grant gets the BAFTA for Paddington 2. Not a sentence I ever thought I'd write."