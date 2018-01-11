EastEnders spoiler: Jake Wood teases Max Branning and Mel Owen storyline There's more drama to come

Following an explosive Christmas in Walford, EastEnders star Jake Wood has teased even more drama. Appearing on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, the actor dropped hints about his character Max Branning and a potential storyline with old favourite Melanie Owen following her sensational return to the soap this week. Host Susanna Reid said: "You never did EastEnders with her [Mel], so does this open up new storylines do you think?" To which, Jake replied: "Yeah, it could do. I don't know exactly what they've got in mind. Obviously that character has got a lot of history with Ian Beale. Who knows?"

Jake Wood has teased more EastEnders drama

Speaking about EastEnders boss John Yorke coming back to the BBC show, Jake added: "It's been exciting that John Yorke came back because he really knows the characters. He's kind of really ramping up the storyline." Meanwhile, actress Tamzin Outhwaite - who plays Mel - echoed Jake by previously saying she wouldn't mind their characters crossing paths. She told The Sun: "Max could have a romance with Mel at some point maybe? Just putting it out there. You've got to have Mel and Max."

Tamzin's casting was announced in October, with her scenes airing this month. Since leaving the BBC One soap, Tamzin has gone on to star in hit TV shows including New Tricks, Red Cap, and Out of Control. Of her return to EastEnders, the actress said: "When I got the call from John [Yorke] asking if I would consider coming back to EastEnders, it was something I just couldn't refuse. John created Mel’s most memorable storylines so it is an honour that he has asked me to return."