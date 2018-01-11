Miranda Hart responds to reports there's a new series of Miranda The comedy actress has taken to Twitter…

Miranda Hart has taken to Twitter to clear up reports that her hit BBC sitcom Miranda is returning for a fourth series. Following speculation this week in the British press, the comedy actress decided to address the speculation on social media – and it’s not the news fans were hoping for. Miranda wrote: "To confirm re The Sun, I don't know where it came from that there's a new series of Miranda. I write & play her & she's still on honeymoon!" She followed up her post with a second tweet that read: "Am glad people like the idea of us doing more. Gary and alter ego are still in the first flush, we need to give them some space!"

Miranda Hart has taken to Twitter to address reports there will be a fourth series of Miranda

Miranda came to an end in 2015 after three series; in her last on-screen moments, the star addressed the audience, admitting, "I don't know when and if I'll see you again." But just last year, she admitted she had been "thinking about" exploring the next stage of Miranda and Gary's relationship. During an appearance on The One Show, she remarked: "The lovely Tom Ellis was saying… that he'd love to see Miranda and Gary married. Now he's got me thinking! There's a thought there, to explore the comedy of marriage. Particularly early life marriage and how that would work. I'd quite like to see that."

Miranda stars in the BBC sitcom alongside actor Tom Ellis, who plays Gary

The actress also revealed that she had previously scrapped the idea of making a Miranda film, saying: "I was deciding which way to go with it. The two finales that I wrote were really a film story, and it could have gone either way. But I felt like it was right to honour the television audiences and all of the people who had supported it."

Miranda previously opened up about her character and how fans confuse her with her alter-ego, telling Woman and Home: "I do feel that there is a little confusion in people's minds between the real me and sitcom Miranda. I am pleased that people identify with the character, but I think they want me to be her and are disappointed that the real Miranda doesn't actually fall into graves or be that rubbish at life. Perhaps I should now change my name, call myself Amanda Dart!"