There is no denying that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy spending time together, which is just as well now that Dancing on Ice is back on the screen. The This Morning hosts gave an insight into their close friendship both on and off set while appearing on Thursday's Loose Women, with Phil revealing: "We are mates, it helps so much when you get on well with each other." Anchor Christine Lampard – who is close to both presenters – added: "You are proper best mates!" The pair are notorious for getting the giggles live on This Morning, and Holly added that her TV husband was "proper naughty".

While on the ITV daytime show, Holly and Phil were asked by panellist Jane Moore which reality TV show they would do if they had to pick one. Phil was quick to say he would go on I'm A Celebrity, with Holly agreeing: "He would be good at that." The mother-of-three, meanwhile, said that she would go on Strictly Come Dancing if it wasn’t for the fact it was on TV. She disclosed: "I'm obsessed with Strictly and I would love to learn to dance but I would be embarrassed to do it on the telly." The 36-year-old added that she has already been doing lessons: "I did ballroom the other day", prompting her loyal co-host to tell the panel and audience that she was "very good".

Christine – who previously presented Dancing on Ice with Phillip from 2011-2014 – is close friends with both Holly and Phil. Frank Lampard's wife joked as the pair came on the show: "This is so weird, I can't interview you, it's ridiculous!" Phil handpicked Christine to take Holly's spot on the ITV show when Holly took a break from presenting duties to host The Voice, and previously revealed how Christine had reacted to the news that Holly would be returning on the show. He said: "When it was announced that Holly was coming back to do the show, the first person who texted was Christine who said, 'Oh my god this is so exciting, please tell me I can come and watch.'"