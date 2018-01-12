This is what happens next in Emmerdale after shock White family car crash Lawrence and Chrissie White were killed in Thursday night's episode of the ITV soap

Emmerdale fans were left in shock on Thursday night after two core members of the White family were killed off in explosive scenes. It was revealed by the end of the episode that both Lawrence and Chrissie didn’t survive the car crash caused by Lachlan – who grabbed the wheel of the car and steered it into a lorry to get revenge on his mother. The devastation instantly killed Lawrence, and although Chrissie regained consciousness, she later passed away with her son by her side. Rebecca, meanwhile, was rushed to hospital, where she remains critical in a coma.

What will happen to Lachlan after the fatal car crash in Emmerdale

In upcoming episodes, viewers will watch Lachlan struggle as he comprehends what he has done, but according to actor Thomas Atkinson, the troubled youngster will also feel "happy" and that his life is "almost better". He told Metro: "Lachlan is not in a good way – has he ever been? After the crash, he gets a lot closer with Belle and the Dingles. In a way, it's almost as if – after all this has happened – his life is better in a way. Lachlan is finally happy and people actually care about him and don’t just see him as this freak who’s done some terrible things in his past. So as much as Lachlan hates what he’s done and feels guilty, for him it feels like it’s almost a good thing and a fresh start."

Robert Sugden suspects Lachlan is to blame for Lawrence and Chrissie's deaths

As is inevitable in soapland, Lachlan's killer secret can't keep forever, and Robert Sugden – who witnessed the crash - is already suspicious. The father-of-one confided in step-mum Diane on Thursday, recalling how Lachlan had repeatedly screamed sorry to Chrissie, remembering that the car steered suddenly for no apparent reason.

Chrissie actress Louise Marwood, meanwhile, told the publication that although it was "very sad" to leave the show, her final scenes were "really fun" to act out. She said: "It was really fun, dying – which is a weird thing to say! It was written really well and there was a lot of care taken to end the relationship between Chrissie and Lachlan without being too sentimental. It was done in a really lovely way."