Dancing On Ice commentator quits show after one episode

Dancing on Ice commentator Matt Chapman has bowed out of the show after just one episode. A spokesperson for the ice skating reality competition confirmed to the MailOnline that Matt had decided to quit, explaining: "We can confirm that Matt Chapman has left the show, and wish him all the very best and look forward to him reporting at ITV Racing at Warwick this weekend." Matt will be replaced by talkSPORT's Sam Matterface.

Speaking to The Sun, Matt said: "I've decided to hang up my skates, leave the rink and return to the turf and I wish the show the best of luck for the rest of the run." Although some viewers criticised Matt's commentating skills, insiders on the show have revealed that he left due to a schedule clash, with a source explaining: "Matt decided he couldn't make his diary quite work as he thought. He's a big character and a talented sports commentator but he had some mixed reviews in the first show, and he told ITV that perhaps it wasn't for him after all. It was always going to be a big gig following Tony who did eight series before he died in 2013."

