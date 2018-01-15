Modern Family to end after season ten – read the details The Modern Family co-creators said they can't 'imagine' going past season ten

Sad news for Modern Family fans! The comedy's co-creators, Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, have suggested that the popular, award-winning show will most likely end after season ten. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Steven explained: "Our plan is to end it at ten. If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that’s the right way to do it," adding that he couldn't "imagine that we'd go past that".

Christopher, who also worked on the popular sitcom Frasier, said: "We went through these questions on Frasier, when we brought that around after 11 seasons and sort of said, 'Well, the Shakespearean route on that is a birth, a death or a wedding,' and we managed to effectively do all three in the final episode. So it may be some conversation that starts there, but we haven't figured out the episode we're doing three weeks from now. It's just a little over a year and a half from now. We've got time to think about that."

The show has made its cast, including Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter and Sarah Hyland, into household names, and Sarah has previously opened up about the end of the series, telling Nylon magazine: "I could never be tired of it though, because it's the best cast in the world. Every actor who has been on a show as long as we have, or even longer, you love them with all of your heart. I really don't know the show's future but I can't imagine my life without the show. It kind of makes me tear up because I don't want to not see them on a day-to-day basis."