Suranne Jones reveals uncertainty over Doctor Foster series 3: 'The reaction was split, that hurt' The British star played leading lady Gemma Foster in the BBC drama

Suranne Jones has admitted she is uncertain whether Doctor Foster will return for a third series. The 39-year-old, who plays leading lady Gemma Foster in the BBC drama, revealed that she felt "hurt" with the mixed reaction over the second series, particularly when viewers suggest that show was "guilty pleasure TV". She told The Sunday Times: "It was so split, with people saying, 'This is ridiculous, this is a romp, this is crazy - but I'll watch it.'"

Suranne Jones has hinted that series 3 of Doctor Foster is not on the cards

The star continued: "That hurt, though, in the sense of, 'You're saying it's guilty-pleasure TV.' I don't want to do guilty-pleasure TV." The season two finale saw Gemma left distraught after discovering that her teenage son Tom had run away from home - leaving the ending very open-ended. Although the BBC are yet to confirm whether the gritty drama will be back for a third series, writer Mike Bartlett teased that there's room for more. He told Radio Times: "I think it works as an end to this series and all the things that have been going on. Clearly there's potential there. But obviously there would have to be lots of conversations.

"We need to talk - Suranne and I and lots of other people need to have lots of conversations and we'll see." After the finale aired, the BBC cryptically tweeted: "Gone… but never, ever forgotten. Thank you for joining us for #DoctorFoster." Fans have since asked for another series in order to get answers for their unanswered questions. "It's not that we want series 3 of #DoctorFoster, but we're demanding it. One of the best shows on TV that has you on the edge of your seat," one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another added: "Well, roll on series 3 ....come on we have to find out what happens to Tom??! #DoctorFoster."