Mary Poppins Returns: Disney releases fabulous new picture of Emily Blunt from upcoming remake It's supercalifragilisticexpialidocious!

Walt Disney Pictures has released a new image from Mary Poppins Returns - and it looks amazing! Leading actress Emily Blunt looks every inch the leading lady as the iconic Mary Poppins, while her co-star Lin Manuel Miranda has transformed into new character Jack. The image sees Mary and Jack ride a bike with Michael Banks' children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson.

The new movie will be set two decades after the original Mary Poppins, and will draw inspiration from all of P.L Travers' eight book series. Expected to be released in Christmas 2018, the highly-anticipated reboot will be directed by Rob Marshall, who was behind the Oscar-winning movie Chicago. Colin Firth will take on the role of William Weatherall Wilkins, the president of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, while Ben Whishaw plays grown-up Michael Banks. Meryl Streep is also in the star-studded cast, playing the role of 'Topsy', Mary's "eccentric cousin".

Dick Van Dyke, who appeared in the original film back in 1964, will also be making an appearance. He told Entertainment Tonight: "I'll be going to London in the spring to do my role, and I get to do a little song and dance number. I think I just have the one scene and a little song and dance in it." Meanwhile, Emily has since revealed how she was given the "seal of approval" from acclaimed actress Julie Andrews, who made the character famous more than 50 years ago. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she explained: "Rob said he was in the Hamptons, and he saw [Julie]. He said, 'It's top secret, but Emily Blunt's playing Mary Poppins.' And she went, 'Oh, wonderful!'" She added: "I felt like I wanted to cry. It was lovely to get her stamp of approval."

