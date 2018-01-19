Find out which actor will reportedly replace Matt Smith on The Crown Would you like to see Paul Bettany play Prince Philip on The Crown?

Paul Bettany is reportedly in talks to replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip in the popular Netflix series, The Crown. The actor, who is best known for his roles in A Beautiful Mind, Wimbledon and Avengers: Age of Ultron, is thought to be joining Claire Foy's replacement, Olivia Coleman, for seasons three and four. HELLO! has reached out to Paul's representatives for confirmation. According to the Mail Online, Paul's agents have met with the show's executive producers to discuss scheduling.

READ: The Crown star Matt Smith admits he feels 'sorry' for newly-engaged Meghan Markle

Paul is reportedly in talks to play the Duke of Edinburgh

Paul isn't the only star rumoured to be joining the cast, as Helena Bonham Carter is thought to be taking over from Vanessa Kirby in the role of Princess Margaret. Vanessa also hinted at the casting news by sharing a snap of herself with Helena on Instagram, writing: "Honoured," while tagging The Crown in the post.

Matt played Prince Philip in seasons one and two

Speaking about being cast as the Queen, Olivia previously told RadioTimes: "I have remained ridiculously excited since. I'm trying to be cool. I got a phone call from my agent when I was in a car [telling her that she had been asked to meet with director Peter Morgan]. I think I had fairly recently finished watching the first series, which I think I had done in about three nights - and so I was very excited." Speaking about being replaced by the Broadchurch actress, Claire told HELLO!: "She's a genius, a wonderful human being. I can't offer anything to her, just admiration." When asked if she had any tips for her successor, she replied: "Absolutely not, she needs no tips from me."

READ: A look back at the Queen meeting the Kennedys ahead of season two of The Crown