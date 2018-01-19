This Morning viewers left surprised as Eamonn Holmes is replaced Ruth Langsford presented on the show with Alison Hammond instead

Alison Hammond came to the rescue after stepping in for Eamonn Holmes last minute on Friday's This Morning. The popular TV presenter was forced to stay at home after falling ill with no voice, leaving wife Ruth Langsford with a new co-host for the morning. When Ruth opened the show, she told viewers that her family had been "dropping like flies" this week. She said: "Good morning, welcome to Friday's This Morning." She then explained her husband's absence from the sofa: "Well, they're dropping like flies in my house. I’ve had Jack off this week with the lurgy and then this morning, Eamonn woke up with no voice. He literally can’t speak, he was croaking. He had to write notes. So yeah, he’s off sick today."

Alison Hammond stepped in for Eamonn Holmes on Friday's This Morning

The TV presenter initially opened the show on her own, explaining that they had tried finding a replacement last minute but with no luck. As she was talking, Alison then rushed into the studio, with a suitcase in tow. The TV presenter had travelled from Birmingham to London to fill in for Eamonn. Alison joked that she had got a message from her boss and thought about ignoring it when they asked if she could go on the show, but said: "But Ruth on her own, it's not going to happen."

RELATED: Alison Hammond's biggest regret from viral interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling

Ruth and Eamonn usually present Friday's This Morning together

The addition of Alison to Friday's This Morning delighted viewers, who were quick to comment on her appearance on Twitter. One watcher said: "Alison is really funny and a great advocate for laughter and smiles. Get well soon Eamonn," while another added: "What a breath of fresh air. Keep up the good work ladies. Get well soon Eamonn. Missing your dulcet Irish voice. Xx."

RELATED: Eamonn Holmes dresses up as Donald Trump

Ruth and Eamonn have a wonderful on-screen chemistry, and Ruth previously opened up about what it’s like to work with her husband while chatting to HELLO! Online. The Loose Women anchor said: "Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!"