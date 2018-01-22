Everything that has changed since Ellen DeGeneres' famous Oscar selfie The 2014 Oscar host made social media history with her selfie!

It's been four years since Ellen DeGeneres' Oscar selfie managed to break the internet! The chat show host rounded the likes of Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyong'o to all press their faces together for one incredible shot in the midst of the 86th Academy Awards. Ellen, 59, had held the "most retweeted" title for more than three years until Nevada teen Carter Wilkerson's plea for free chicken nuggets from fast-food chain Wendy's went viral. In May, Twitter officially announced that Carter's message was the most retweeted in history. But here at HELLO! Online, we have decided to see what has changed for the Hollywood stars since the amazing picture went global, tallying a record-breaking 3,408,000 retweets.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

All eyes were on this couple at the star-studded awards show - it had been five years since they last graced the same red-carpet together. Angelina, who was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, praised Brad for all "your support and your guidance make everything that I do possible." They tied the knot just six months later in a private ceremony, centred around their six children - Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox. However, Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences". The Hollywood stars - who met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith, and had been together since 2004 - married in an intimate ceremony two years ago in their home in France. "I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids," Brad released in a statement. "I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time."

Ellen DeGeneres' famous Oscar selfie was a huge hit in 2014

Bradley Cooper

Bradley is now a father! Last year, the American star and his girlfriend Irina Shayk quietly welcomed their first baby - a daughter called Lea de Seine Shay - into the world. Despite the high-profile nature of their romance, the pair have managed to keep most of their personal lives out of the public eye since they began dating back in 2015. Also after being nominated for Best Supporting Actor in American Hustle, the following year, Bradley received a nomination for Best Actor for playing a military sniper in American Sniper.

Lupita Nyong'o

This Award-winning star was joined by her brother Peter in the famous selfie! The actress, who won Best Supporting Actress that year, is one of the many A-list actors who has teamed up with the Time's Up movement. In October 2017, Lupita wrote an op-ed with New York Times revealing that Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed her when she was a student at Yale School of Drama. "I share all of this now because I know now what I did not know then," she said. "I was part of a growing community of women who were secretly dealing with harassment by Harvey Weinstein. There is clearly power in numbers. I thank the women who have spoken up and given me the strength to revisit this unfortunate moment in my past."

The snap starred the likes of Bradley Cooper, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence

The Oscar-winner was named Hollywood's highest-paid actress of 2016 by Forbes. The actress' income comes largely from her role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games trilogy, for which she also receives a share of the more recent films' profits. As well as other high profile film roles, Jennifer's income is also boosted by her lucrative Dior contract, which sees her star in campaigns for the brand's ready-to-wear line, handbags and Dior Addict beauty.

Ellen DeGeneres

The famous chat show host may have made history with her selfie, but she has not hosted the annual awards ceremony since. Ellen, 59, revealed that she wouldn't present the Oscars again telling Zap2it in 2015: "I didn't think I was ever going to come back again after the first time I did it eight years ago, so when I decided to do it last year, it was a surprise to everybody." She added: "I just decided it was time to challenge myself and do something that I thought would be fun and interesting and creative, so I just chose to do it last year. And that, for sure, was going to be 'it.' I knew that I wasn’t going to come back again this year… or ever, but I’ve said that before. I will say that I most likely won’t do it again."

Kevin Spcaey

In November, it was announced that Kevin, 58, was receiving treatment at an exclusive sex rehab centre in Arizona after more than a dozen men came forward accusing him of sexual abuse or harassment. Anthony Rapp alleged that the acclaimed actor had acted inappropriately towards him when he was 14. Kevin released a statement following the allegations which read: "I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I'm beyond horrified to hear his story. I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago.

"But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years." The shamed Hollywood actor, who has since been replaced by Christopher Plummer for an upcoming film, All the Money in the World, also come out as gay while apologising for alleged inappropriate behaviour.