See the full list of Oscar nominations here

The Shape of Water received the most Oscar nominations, followed by Dunkirk
The nominees for the most prestigious award in Hollywood have been announced! The 2018 Oscar-nominees were revealed by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis alongside the Academy's president, John Baily, with each category presented by a different actress, including Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra, Rebel Wilson and Zoe Saldana.The Shape of Water received the most nominations with an impressive 13 nods in categories including Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Production Design. Other highly-nominated films included Dunkirk with eight nominations, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven, Darkest Hour with six, Phantom Thread with six and Lady Bird with five, while Get Out and Call Me By Your Name received four each. Movie fans were quick to discuss the nominees and those who were snubbed, with one writing: "Armie Hammer snub!!! ARMIE HAMMER SNUB!!!!!!! This one is unacceptable," while another wrote: "JORDAN PEELE AND GRETA BOTH GOT BEST DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS I AM SO HAPPY #OscarNoms." See the full list of nominees here…
Best Picture:
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Gary Oldman has been nominated for his role in His Darkest Hour
Directing:
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Actor in a Leading Role:
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Call Me By Your Name received several nominations
Actress in a Leading Role:
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
The Shape of Water received 13 nominations
Actor in a Supporting Role:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Adapted Screenplay:
Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
Logan
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)
Original Screenplay:
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Animated Feature Film:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Production Design:
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Cinematography:
Blade Runner 2049 (Roger Deakins)
Darkest Hour (Bruno Delbonnel)
Dunkirk (Hoyte van Hoytema)
Mudbound (Rachel Morrison)
The Shape of Water (Dan Laustsen)
Dunkirk earned Christopher Nolan a Best Director nomination
Costume Design:
Beauty and the Beast (Jacqueline Durran)
Darkest Hour (Jacqueline Durran)
Phantom Thread (Mark Bridges)
The Shape of Water (Luis Sequeira)
Victoria & Abdul (Consolata Boyle)
Sound Editing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Sound Mixing:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Animated Short Film:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Live Action Short Film:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Original Score:
Dunkirk (Hans Zimmer)
Phantom Thread (Jonny Greenwood)
The Shape of Water (Alexandre Desplat)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (John Williams)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Carter Burwell)
Original Song:
"Mighty River" (Mudbound)
"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)
"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
Visual Effects:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Film Editing:
Baby Driver (Jonathan Amos & Paul Machliss)
Dunkirk (Lee Smith)
I, Tonya (Tatiana S. Riegel)
The Shape of Water (Sidney Wolinsky)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Jon Gregory)
Makeup and Hairstyling:
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Documentary Feature:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
