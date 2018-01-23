Ant admits it's been a 'tough 12 months' as he wins NTAs Best Presenter with Dec The popular TV duo were up against Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Bradley Walsh

Congratulations to Ant and Dec, who have done it again! The popular double act have won Best Presenter at the National Television Awards, winning the accolade for the 17th time in a row. The pair took to the stage in triumph as their fellow stars and attendees whooped and cheered from their seats at the O2 Arena in London.

Ant, who spent a few months in rehab last year following a painkiller addiction, thanked fans for their support. He said: “Thank you very much, I’m shaking. It’s been a very emotional night tonight. It’s been quite a tough 12 months so winning this tonight really, really means a lot. I’d personally like to thank my all my family, all my friends. Some are here tonight. I love you, thank you very much. But thank you to all of you for your support. It really, really means the world. It’s helped me get through. And thanks to you little guy! I love you man, thank you.” “It has been quite the year but this has really topped it off,” added Dec.

Ant and Dec were awarded Best Presenter

The popular partners in crime were up against This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and The Chase's Bradley Walsh. Holly and Phil had previously joked about being nominated for the 'Ant and Dec award', with Phil admitting that he wasn't going to work on an acceptance speech.

At Tuesday night's ceremony, Ant and Dec were also nominated in the Challenge Show category for their work on I'm A Celebrity, Talent Show for Britain's Got Talent, and The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment award for Saturday Night Takeaway. The pair won the Challenge Show award, alongside the cast of I'm a Celeb and the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment award.

The best friends shared a hug onstage

The Best Presenter award will come as a welcome distraction for Ant, who has recently separated from his wife Lisa Armstrong. The TV star and the makeup artist were together for 23 years, and made it official in 2006. Ant also spent the summer months of last year in rehab, and largely stayed out of the public eye before returning to work on I'm a Celebrity in late November.

Despite winning the NTA gong for 17 years in a row, Ant and Dec have always said it never gets old. "If anything, we get more and more grateful every year because we're never quite sure when this run is going to come to an end, and the fact that it hasn't tonight, we are thoroughly grateful to everyone who voted for us," Dec said at last year's ceremony.