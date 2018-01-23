National Television Awards 2018 winners: live updates So who took home the coveted prizes?

It's television's biggest night of the year! And Dermot O'Leary returned to present the National Television Awards, which was held at London's O2 on Tuesday evening. Several famous faces came together to celebrate television's best-loved shows and actors from the past 12 months. This year The X Factor, Strictly Come Dancing, The Voice and Britain's Got Talent all battled it out to be named Best Talent Show, while David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Paul Hollywood and will.i.am all fought for the best TV judge gong. It was also a huge night for Ant and Dec, who once again won the title for a record-breaking 17 years - not much of surprise! See below for all the results from the 23rd National Television Awards…

CHALLENGE SHOW

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - WINNER

Love Island

MasterChef

The Great British Bake Off

CRIME DRAMA

Broadchurch - WINNER

Line Of Duty

Little Boy Blue

Sherlock

TALENT SHOW

Britain's Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

DRAMA

Call The Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Foster

Game Of Thrones

Liar

TV PRESENTER

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Ambulance

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy

Gogglebox - WINNER

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

David Tennant (Broadchurch)

Jenna Coleman (Victoria)

Sheridan Smith (The Moorside)

Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster) - WINNER

Tom Hardy (Taboo)

THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

All Round To Mrs Brown's

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER

Celebrity Juice

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Barbara Knox (Coronation Street)

Danny Miller (Emmerdale)

Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street) - WINNER

COMEDY

Benidorm

Peter Kay's Car Share

Still Open All Hours

The Big Bang Theory

NEWCOMER

Danny Walters (EastEnders) - WINNER

Nathan Morris (Hollyoaks)

Ned Porteous (Emmerdale)

Rob Mallard (Coronation Street)

DAYTIME

Loose Women

The Chase

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning - WINNER

TV JUDGE

David Walliams (Britain's Got Talent) - WINNER

Paul Hollywood (The Great British Bake Off)

Simon Cowell (Britain's Got Talent / The X Factor)

will.i.am (The Voice UK / The Voice Kids)