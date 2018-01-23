National Television Awards 2018 winners: live updates
So who took home the coveted prizes?
It's television's biggest night of the year! And Dermot O'Leary returned to present the National Television Awards, which was held at London's O2 on Tuesday evening. Several famous faces came together to celebrate television's best-loved shows and actors from the past 12 months. This year The X Factor, Strictly Come Dancing, The Voice and Britain's Got Talent all battled it out to be named Best Talent Show, while David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Paul Hollywood and will.i.am all fought for the best TV judge gong. It was also a huge night for Ant and Dec, who once again won the title for a record-breaking 17 years - not much of surprise! See below for all the results from the 23rd National Television Awards…
CHALLENGE SHOW
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - WINNER
Love Island
MasterChef
The Great British Bake Off
CRIME DRAMA
Broadchurch - WINNER
Line Of Duty
Little Boy Blue
Sherlock
TALENT SHOW
Britain's Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor
DRAMA
Call The Midwife
Casualty
Doctor Foster
Game Of Thrones
Liar
TV PRESENTER
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Ambulance
Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy
Gogglebox - WINNER
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
David Tennant (Broadchurch)
Jenna Coleman (Victoria)
Sheridan Smith (The Moorside)
Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster) - WINNER
Tom Hardy (Taboo)
THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
All Round To Mrs Brown's
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway - WINNER
Celebrity Juice
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Barbara Knox (Coronation Street)
Danny Miller (Emmerdale)
Lacey Turner (EastEnders)
Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street) - WINNER
COMEDY
Benidorm
Peter Kay's Car Share
Still Open All Hours
The Big Bang Theory
NEWCOMER
Danny Walters (EastEnders) - WINNER
Nathan Morris (Hollyoaks)
Ned Porteous (Emmerdale)
Rob Mallard (Coronation Street)
DAYTIME
Loose Women
The Chase
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning - WINNER
TV JUDGE
David Walliams (Britain's Got Talent) - WINNER
Paul Hollywood (The Great British Bake Off)
Simon Cowell (Britain's Got Talent / The X Factor)
will.i.am (The Voice UK / The Voice Kids)
