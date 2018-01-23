Why Eamonn Holmes will miss the NTAs Eamonn Holmes tweeted his disappointment at missing his friend's funeral as well as the awards show

Eamonn Holmes has confirmed that he will sadly be missing the National Television Awards on Tuesday night due to illness. The This Morning presenter made the relevation on Twitter, in which he also paid tribute to the former editor-in-chief of Best Magazine, Jackie Hatton, who sadly passed away. He wrote: "The thing I despise my bout of sickness for is not missing work or The National Television Awards tonight, but missing The Funeral of Jackie Hatton… Can't believe she is gone. Such sadness for her husband, sons, family & friends. RIP."

Eamonn has been feeling under the weather

He also shared an Instagram video of himself explaining that he was feeling under the weather, and captioned the video: "Just a progress report. Def not better yet but doing my best. Thanks for all your remedies and good wishes." In the video, he said: "Hi everybody, well it's the patient here. I've taken enough antiseptic painkillers to speak to you now but basically for the past three days, I haven't been able to speak. I've had a terrible cough and cold, very, very sore throat. Just want to say, it's so disappointing because I've got my gig on Talk radio so for any of you tuning in, and are expecting me to be there, I am sorry but going my best to be back soon. Thanks for all your good wishes."

Eamonn tweeted throughout the night about his illness, writing: "This is turning into the longest night of my life. Ok cough - you win. Abandoning any attempt to sleep. There better be something good on the telly… Why do these coughs & colds get WORSE at night? Just when you dare to believe you may be improving. I can't take another night of this."