Holly Willoughby reveals hilarious phone mishap at NTAs afterparty Lucky that the cast of Emmerdale was there!

Holly Willoughby opened up about misplacing her phone on Tuesday night while celebrating This Morning's win at the NTAs, and was surprised to hear exactly what happened to it! While chatting to Alison Hammond about their exciting evening, the mum-of-three explained that she accidentally dropped her phone from a balcony, saying: "I was talking to Graham Norton and I was up on a balcony bit, and I don't know how, but it flew out of my hand over the balcony!"

Holly ate pizza for breakfast after her exciting evening

Alison explained: "It fell into the cast of Emmerdale while they were partying and they had to fight their way through security in order to get the phone back to you." Holly laughed and apologised, asking: "It didn't land on anyone, did it?" Her co-presenter Phillip Schofield joined in on the fun, joking: "Thank goodness it bounced off the Emmerdale cast or you might have broken your screen!" Holly and Phil have been in good spirits presenting the daytime show after a late night of celebrations following the award show, and thanked viewers for voting for them at the start of the show.

READ: This Morning's Holly Willoughby tucks into pizza for breakfast following late night at the NTAs

Holly said: "Thank you once again, you are the best! Look what you made us do! Thank you so much… It's our eighth one! Thank you, each one is so important." Speaking about the night, Phil said: "We had really good fun didn't we… My voice has gone down an octave… There was a lot of talking, a lot of singing." They then joked about Bradley Walsh, who snuck onto stage to accept the award with them, saying: "[Bradley] spent the whole night saying, 'Oh I've just joined Instagram, I've just joined Instagram!" They then showed Bradley Walsh's first Instagram snap, which showed him looking hungover with a cup of tea, writing: "I've woken up with a hangover and Instagram."