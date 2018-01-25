Is this the end of Martin and Stacey Fowler's marriage? EastEnders star teases split Martin and Stacey Fowler face huge decisions this week

EastEnders viewers were left distraught after Martin and Stacey Fowler's marriage seemingly came to a dramatic end this week. And in a new interview, actor James Bye - who plays Martin - dashed fans' hopes of a reconciliation, claiming there's no turning back after his character's wife cheated on him with former flame Max Branning on Christmas Eve. "He's been through so much. I don't think he's dealt with it the right way," he told The Sun.

Will Martin Fowler be able to forgive cheating wife Stacey?

The soap star added: "But he's been through a lot and I think its shown viewers that Martin has a backbone. He won't let Stacey walk all over him which is what she wants ultimately." Martin was unable to forgive Stacey (Lacey Turner) after her indiscretion. Monday's episode saw the pair get into an explosive fight, which had spilled out onto the streets, when Stacey threatened to take the house and children from him. "You slept with Max on Christmas Eve," he shouted in front of everyone. "I gave you everything. You are not having the kids and you are not having this house."

James, 33, went on to praise TV boss John Yorke for his dramatic storyline. "It's too early to say if Martin and Stacey will work it out," the actor added. "What John has done so cleverly is making it play out in real time. There is no quick fix for them. There are going to be ups and downs. They might get on again then suddenly it could be going in another direction."

