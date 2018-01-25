Jacqueline Jossa to become YouTube star as she unveils her new account The pregnant EastEnders star has a new account under the name JacquelinesWorld

Jacqueline Jossa fans will be delighted to hear that the actress has set up her own YouTube account! The pregnant EastEnders star introduced her channel – JacquelinesWorld - to fans on Instagram stories on Thursday. Within less than an hour of telling followers about her new venture, the mother-of-one racked up over 1,000 subscribers. "Swipe up to follow my YouTube channel COMING SOON!" Jacqueline captioned the post.

Jacqueline, 25, previously hinted her new career in vlogging on social media earlier in the month. The star asked for help on Twitter with how to use YouTube, writing: "The vlog life is hard! I don't get YouTube lol. Someone needs to help me..@RyanOsbourne93." After fans rushed to give advice, Jacqueline added: "I feel like it's going to be cute and you can all help me on my journey to learn how to use YouTube and become a vlogging star."

Jacqueline Jossa told fans to go and follow her new YouTube channel JacquelinesWorld

It's set to be a busy time for Jacqueline and her family. The soap star announced that she was expecting her second baby with husband Dan Osbourne on Twitter last week. She wrote: "Thanks for all the comments. We have a very excited Osbourne house hold, although they think the baby is coming tomorrow," she told her fans alongside a pregnant woman emoji. Jacqueline debuted her baby bump on the red carpet on Tuesday night at the National Television Awards, dressed in a gorgeous sequin gown as she posed for photos alongside Dan.

Jacqueline and Jake Wood at the NTAs watching Lauren and Abi's rooftop fall in EastEnders

Jacqueline recently revealed on an Instagram live that she has now finished filming in EastEnders, although her character Lauren Branning remains in the show for the next few weeks. Jacqueline touched upon Lauren and Abi's dramatic rooftop fall on Christmas Day as she watched the scene back at the NTAs with the rest of her on-screen family. Posting a photograph of herself and Jake Wood – who plays Max Branning – in the audience at the awards ceremony, she wrote: "When you watch yourself fall off a roof with an entire o2 arena audience and you have the exact same facial expression as your on screen father."

It was announced in September that Jacqueline and Abi actress Lorna Fitzgerald would be leaving EastEnders as part of a big cast shake-up by TV boss John Yorke. A spokesperson at the time said: "We can confirm that Jacqueline and Lorna will be leaving EastEnders. They have both been wonderful to work with and we wish them all the best for the future."