Gemma Atkinson reunites with Emmerdale cast: 'Missed you all so much' The soap star was supported by her soap pals, including Danny Miller and Amy Walsh

Gemma Atkinson had the best night on Thursday! Not only did she win her first glitterball trophy on the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, but she was reunited with her Emmerdale co-stars. The actress – who played Carly Hope in the ITV soap – was delighted to see her friends come to support her as she participated in the show. Taking to her Instagram account, Gemma shared a photo of her with Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle), Amy Walsh (Tracey Metcalfe) and Michelle Hardwick (Vanessa Woodfield). The picture was accompanied with the caption: "Reunited!!!!! @danny_b_miller @amyvwalsh @missmichellehardwick missed you all so much! #EmmerdaleGang."

The reunion delighted Emmerdale fans, and many were quick to ask Gemma to return to the award-winning show. One said: "Need you back in Emmerdale ASAP," while another joked: "Ahh so that was the rowdy lot in the audience last night! Well done on your win last night!! Great show!" Amy also shared a photo from the night on her Instagram account, which showed more members of the soap cast, including Anthony Quinlan (Pete Barton) - who confirmed his romance with Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell last year.

The Emmerdale cast went to support Gemma Atkinson on the Strictly tour

The popular actress left Emmerdale in dramatic and emotional scenes back in May after being reunited with her ex-boyfriend Matt. The couple left the Dales to make a fresh start, leaving Marlon Dingle and his young daughter April heartbroken. At the time, Gemma opened up to Metro about her departure, explaining that she will one day make a return to 'mess up' other people's lives. She said: "I think she’ll go off but eventually come back not to cause trouble but maybe to make amends. Hopefully she will find Marlon happy with someone else. I’m 100 per cent sure Carly will return, it’s just a case of working out why and when and who she can mess up!’"

Gemma was delighted to be reunited with her former Emmerdale co-stars

Meanwhile, there has been a great deal of focus on Gemma's own romantic interests over the past few months, with the actress having been linked to professional dancer Gorka Marquez, fellow competitor Simon Rimmer and ex-footballer Ryan Giggs. Gemma recently clarified her relationship status and her friendship with Gorka, telling The Sunday Mirror: "I don't think anything of it. I know what's going on in my life so whatever everyone else wants to think I just let them think it because I know."