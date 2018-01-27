Max Evans' Dancing On Ice partner rushed to hospital after fall Max Evans' skating partner Ale Izquierdo fell during a lift

Dancing on Ice skater Ale Izquierdo has been rushed to hospital after suffering a nasty fall during rehearsals on Saturday with her dance partner Max Evans. The rugby player and his skating partner – who is the Mexican Figure Skating Champion - were practicing a lift when the incident happened. The pair stumbled and Ale fell on the ice.

Photo credit: ITV pictures

Photographs show Ale lying in pain on her back in front of a pink sofa on the ice, while a worried Max bends down to help her as crew members rush on. The professional skater was then taken to hospital and is fortunately now back at home recovering. She has been advised to rest for 24 hours, however the exact nature of her injuries are not known.

READ: Max Evans' ex-wife addresses split from Dancing on Ice star

Photo credit: ITV pictures

Dancing on Ice is known for its spectacular yet dangerous lifts, with many celebrities and skaters injured in past series. Back in 2011, Keith Chegwin broke his shoulder on the show, and in 2013, actress Samia Ghadie badly injured her ribs when she took part in the series. Now Max and Ale will be praying that she recovers in time to perform on Sunday night's live show.

Photo credit: ITV pictures

Three days ago, Max posted a message on his Instagram page speaking about performing lifts in the show. He said: "Well I think we brought the heat @_ale_the_cat!!! Learnt so much from last week! Will make sure I only perform lifts if I'm completely comfortable with them and I've practiced them enough in the week! Thank you so much everyone for keeping me on @dancingonice another week! New week, new routine, let's do this!!! @itv#dancingonice."