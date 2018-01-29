Neighbours legend Moya O'Sullivan dies aged 91 The Aussie soap star passed away earlier this month

Neighbours actress Moya O'Sullivan has passed away at the age of 91. The Aussie acting legend, who was best known for playing Marlene Kratz in the soap, died on 16 January. Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison confirmed the sad news in a statement, saying: "Moya was a legend of the Australian film and television industry. Australia's favourite mum and grandmother. Everyone at Neighbours has fond memories of her and we are saddened to hear of her passing."

The Sydney Morning Herald also published a sweet tribute to the actress, saying: "Much loved by all, especially by her brother Peter, sister-in-law Karen, aunt to Mark, Cait and Bridget, great aunt to Phoebe and Ursela, grandmother to Harriet and James. Also Andrew and Sarah. Bless her eternal soul." Her funeral was held on Saturday at St Joseph's Church in Edgecliff, Sydney, with the newspaper tribute noting that "all are invited" to celebrate her life at the funeral mass.

Moya, pictured in a washing-up liquid advert, died earlier this month

Moya joined Neighbours in 1994 and starred in the soap until 1997 when her character went off on a three-month cruise. She reprised her role as Marlene for a one-off episode in 2005, alongside many ex-cast members, for the Neighbours 20th anniversary special. Moya also had other roles in her later years, portraying grandmothers on Playing Beatie Bow, Hey Dad..! and Home and Away. Her most recent TV appearance was in 2012, starring in an episode of Aussie TV drama Tricky Business.

Tributes have poured in on social media following the sad news. One Twitter follower wrote: "Very sad to hear about the death of #Neighbours legend Moya O'Sullivan Marlene was a classic Neighbours character responsible for great stories including Harrold's return, her daughter Cheryl & who can forget that 3month cruise that never ended!! RIP xx." Another wrote: "Oh no! RIP Moya O'Sullivan. :( #neighbours."