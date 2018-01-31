Is this Coronation Street villain set to return to cause havoc for the Platts? Nigel Havers hinted he may one day reprise his role on the ITV soap

Notorious soap villain Lewis Archer, played by Nigel Havers, starred in Coronation Street from 2009 to 2010, and came back to cause more trouble in 2012, before leaving in 2013. However, the conman, who schemed Gail McIntyre out of thousands of pounds, might well return to the show in the future. Actor Nigel revealed that he very much enjoyed his time on the soap while chatting to the Loose Women panellists on Wednesday, saying: "I love playing the bad guy." Nigel was then asked whether he would make a return, to which he said: "You never know, I still owe Audrey £40,000."

Lewis fled Weatherfield after taking £40,000 from the Platt family. The conman fled to Belize, having blackmailed Kylie Platt into getting him Gail's bank account password, later stealing her loan that she had taken out for a trip to Italy. After leaving, Lewis instructed the Platts to watch a DVD he had made, in which he admitted that he had taken Gail's money and that he had deeply loved her mum, Audrey. Lewis revealed that he could never love Gail, and that he blamed her for his break up with Audrey.

Lewis Archer caused havoc for the Platt family during his time in Weatherfield

It’s never an easy ride for the Platt family, who over the years have faced a fair share of trauma at the hands of villains. Richard Hillman famously tried to drown them in the canal in 2013, and most recently Nathan Curtis was imprisoned for grooming teenager Bethany Platt in 2017. Things are set to take another dark turn in the upcoming scenes, which will see David Platt at the centre of a harrowing rape storyline.

Following the highly-published storyline surrounding David's attack, Martin Platt is set to make a return to the ITV soap. Martin, played by Sean Wilson, was last seen in the show in 2005, and will make an appearance for a number of episodes in March. An insider told the Sun that writers felt it was a good time to bring Martin back; although he has been mentioned a lot on the soap since his 2005 exit, he hasn't yet been seen on screen.