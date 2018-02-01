Emily MacDonagh lands her first big TV job! Peter Andre shared his pride on Instagram

It was Emily MacDonagh's turn to step into the spotlight on Thursday as she filled in for Dr Hilary on Lorraine. The 28-year-old wife of Peter Andre appeared in a professional capacity, having qualified as a doctor in 2015. And she looked poised and confident as she sat down with Lorraine to discuss the latest medical news. Ahead of Emily's appearance, Pete took to Instagram to share his excitement and pride. He wrote: "So proud of my Emily who will be stepping in for Dr Hilary tomorrow morning on @itvlorraine @lorrainekellysmith Tune in." His followers were quick to congratulate the mum-of-two on her TV role, with one writing; "When she was interviewed by Lorraine a few months ago I thought how lovely she was and how perfect she would be for tv, will definitely watch… you must be proud. Brilliant!"

Emily first appeared on Lorraine last September – and spoke candidly about the birth of the couple's second child together, admitting she felt disappointed when she had to have a caesarean section. "The first baby was easy, Millie was so quick and easy," Emily said. "I expected that with Theo but it didn't happen. I planned to have a natural labour and I didn't. I felt like I had let him down," she confessed. "Because it is more risky having a caesarean than having a natural birth. As a doctor, you see all the worst scenarios, you see the complicated labours and when things go wrong. I probably did have that in my head, more than I should have done."

Pete and Emily welcome Theo in November 2016, and one year on the Mysterious Girl confirmed that his wife was ready to return to work. "Emily's about to go back to work and she is really looking forward to working," Peter told HELLO! Online. "Not so much looking forward to not being with the kids. But she's going to be a working doctor, and I'm going to be very, very proud. I've promised her I'll make her some nice home-cooked meals when she comes home after a day's work." He joked: "Except for the days when I'm working too, in which case, we're not eating."

