Sarah Jessica Parker responds to Kim Cattrall's 'upsetting' Sex and the City comments

Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about Kim Cattrall's comments towards her, admitting that she found it "upsetting". Kim previously appeared on Piers Morgan Life Stories, and described her relationship with her co-stars on the show as "toxic", adding that Sarah Jessica could have been "nicer". Speaking to Andy Cohen about her own experience working with Kim, who played Samantha on the show, the mum-of-three said: "I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience."

Sarah Jessica continued: "It's sad, but I always think that what ties us together is this singular experience... It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I'm hoping that that eclipses anything that's been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with, it is such a privilege." Sarah Jessica recently confirmed that a third instalment of the SATC franchise was officially not going ahead, teling Extra: "It's over, we're not doing it. I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

Kim has previously denied that she was the reason behind the film's cancellation, telling Piers that she always said she would never make a third film. She explained: "The answer was always no and a respectful, firm, no. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous. The inference is from some unknown source, the inference is, is that I am a diva, that I've held up production in some way that, 'oh now we don't get to make our movie because of you.'"

