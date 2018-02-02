Spice Girls have meet-up following rumours of reunion Would you like to see a Spice Girls reunion?

Members of the Spice Girls including Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel C and Mel B convened at Geri's house on Friday, reportedly to discuss the possibility of reuniting the popular girl's group. Mel B was spotted leaving L.A. on Thursday to return to London and arrived at the home, followed by Mel C, who was snapped walking to the London location. Victoria Beckham's chauffeured car with tinted windows was also photographed making its way into the driveway of the property. Speaking about their possible reunion, a source told The Sun: "This is the pop reunion no one thought would ever happen again. But after a long period of negotiation Victoria agreed the time is right to work on new projects this year. It's very exciting because she has always been adamant she wouldn't go back."

Mel C has previously spoken about the possibility of the group reuniting, admitting she couldn't see it happening. Speaking on The Nightly Show, she said: "That's where I'm at right now, that's where myself and Victoria are at. It's not really doing the band justice to go out as a four-piece, whoever is missing, it doesn't matter. For me, Spice Girls, it's like a jigsaw puzzle. It's different to other bands because you look at Take That and they are going out as a three-piece, and they are brilliant, I love the boys. But with the Spice Girls everything about us was the individuality and what that created together."

Loading the player... Fans have had a mixed reaction to the reports, with one writing: "Ten years ago the reunion was really exciting now I'm just like... let it die." However, others were more enthusiastic, with one writing: "I NEED TOUR AND NEW SONGS," while another adding: "I have no idea why but I feel like I believe that something might happen now much more than I have before. I'd predict a documentary with all five, rehashed Greatest Hits and then Spice Force 4 Hyde Park gig Summer 2018 and a Four world tour in 2019."

