EastEnders' former Louise Mitchell actress is all grown up – and completely unrecognisable! Brittany Papple played Phil Mitchell's daughter in the BBC One soap in 2010

Louise Mitchell has been portrayed by many actresses over the years, most recently by 20-year-old Tilly Keeper – who joined EastEnders in 2015. However, back in 2010, Phil Mitchell's daughter was played by Brittany Papple, with storylines seeing the then-younger Louise being bullied by troubled big brother Ben, before reuniting with mum Louise (Lucy Benjamin) with the help of Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor). Now eight years later, Brittany is all grown up, and looks almost unrecognisable from her childhood acting days.

The 19-year-old star has replaced her brunette hair in favour of a blonde hue, and is about to embark on a new adventure as a dancer at Disneyworld. Brittany told Express.co.uk that having graduated from the Millennium Performing Arts School, she has landed a job as a parade dancer at the world-famous amusement park. Since leaving EastEnders, Brittany has also starred as a dancer for Take That on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, and in a short film called Little Devil.

Brittany Papple at the 2010 British Soap Awards

RELATED: EastEnders icons reunite for special event - and fans are delighted!

Brittany's former character Louise has been involved in some hard-hitting storylines since Tilly took over the role, which have seen the teenager suffer at the hands of bullies Alexander and Madison, which resulted in her fighting for her life in hospital after being injured in a fire horror at the school prom. Louise was then kidnapped by her own mum when Lisa came back to see her daughter in hospital following her accident.

Photo credit: Brittany Papple/Twitter

Now that Lisa's best friend Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) is back on the Square, many fans are speculating whether or not Lisa will return too. At the Inside Soap Awards in November, Tilly spoke to HELLO! Online about the possibility of her on-screen mum coming back to the show. She said of actress Lucy: "What an incredible actress. The work I did – she made it so easy. What a wonderful woman as well. Maybe now Tamzin is coming back – and she is Lisa's friend. I love Lisa as a character and I love Lucy as a person so to get to work with her again would be amazing."

RELATED: Brooke Kinsella shares gorgeous never-before-seen photo of wedding