Danny Dyer's glamorous daughter Dani to star in new reality TV show The 21-year-old will star in Survival of the Fittest

Danny Dyer's gorgeous daughter Dani appears to be following in her father's TV footsteps. The 21-year-old barmaid has signed up for ITV2's new reality TV show, Survival of the Fittest, which is being touted as the next Love Island. First photos from the series, which is being filmed in South Africa, show Dani posing in a khaki bikini and a pair of gold heels.

Proud dad Danny, best known for playing Mick Carter in EastEnders, shared his daughter's news on Instagram, while Dani also shared a picture with her fans, writing: "FINALLY IT'S HERE!!! After months of keeping this in and rumours over the past 24 hours I am so excited to see my girls face on Sunday 11 Feb at 9pm for the new series of Survival of the fittest!!!!! WHO'S GOING TO BE WATCHING?! The countdown begins... 5 days to go."

Dani is set to star in Survival of the Fittest

The aspiring actress has opened up about the moment she told her dad she was joining the line-up. "He is excited about me being on the show," said Dani. "When I first told him, like any dad, he had his protective hat on and said, 'Don't do anything silly.' Now he is getting it and he said, 'It feels real now and I'm so proud of you.' He knows the person I am and he is really excited and it's nice to have that support at home. He probably will be emotional as well. My mum and dad will be watching it every single night."

Danny celebrates signing two-year contract with EastEnders

TV presenter Laura Whitmore will host Survival of the Fittest, which will see a group of "young, hot singles living together under the searing sun as they take part in the ultimate battle of the sexes, in order to win a big cash prize". Among the contestants is James Middleton, the 24-year-old ex-boyfriend of I'm a Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo.

Danny weds his childhood sweetheart Jo

Opening up about his claim to fame, James said: "My ex-girlfriend who is now Queen of the Jungle, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo. She was on a reality TV show, Made in Chelsea, and went on to win I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! last year." He added: "Other than that, because of my name, for a long time people thought I was the Duchess of Cambridge's brother... I would call up restaurants and say my name and they'd give me the best table and then be disappointed when I turned up."