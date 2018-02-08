Remember Harvey from Sabrina the Teenage Witch? He's totally unrecognisable now Nate Richert, now a musician, played the floppy-haired teen

Can you believe how much Harvey from Sabrina the Teenage Witch has changed? Actor Nate Richert, who played the floppy-haired teen, is virtually unrecognisable 15 years after the show ended. Fans will remember Harvey as the ultimate nineties TV crush, with his dimpled smile and chiselled jaw. He famously starred opposite Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina's high-school sweetheart.

Honey G looks completely different after TV makeover

The actor, now 39, looks dramatically different. Recent pictures of Nate show he is balding and has grown a bushy beard. The former TV star, who left the industry to pursue music, still sports the same endearing smile though. Poking fun at how much he's changed since the show, Nate's Instagram bio reads: "Official Instagram for the guy from that show who looks so old now."

Nate Richert played nineties dreamboat, Harvey Kinkle

Nate starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1996 to 2003, playing dreamboat Harvey Kinkle. After the series ended, he had cameo roles in other series including Fantasy Island, Touched by an Angel, Lovely & Amazing and Piñata: Survival Island.

See the most dramatic celebrity transformations!

The songwriter still reflects back on his Sabrina the Teenage Witch days. Taking to Instagram recently, Nate shared a picture of his results from a quiz he'd taken on which Sabrina the Teenage Witch character he is. Naturally, the former actor got Harvey! "You're sweet and reliable and you have a heart of gold," the description of his on-screen character read. "What you lack in execution, you make up for in good intention. Your friends mean the world to you and you would do anything to protect them. You're a good team player and a valuable asset to whatever group you are in."

Loading the player...

Did you watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch? Who was your favourite character?