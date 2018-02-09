EastEnders, Coronation Street & Emmerdale face major scheduling changes Find out how your favourite soap has been impacted...

Soap fans, listen up! EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are all facing major scheduling changes over the next month, which will see them air outside of their usual TV spots. BBC favourite EastEnders is the most heavily-impacted, with the first temporary change taking place on Monday 19 February, when it will make way for coverage of the Wigan Athletic vs Manchester City football match. Tuesday's episode will go ahead as usual, with an additional instalment fitted in on Wednesday 21 February to make up for Monday's missed episode. Then, on Thursday 22 February, an hour-long show will air from 7.30pm, with no episode on Friday 23rd due to the BBC's coverage of the Six Nations rugby match between France and Italy.

EastEnders has been most heavily-impacted by the scheduling changes

Over on ITV, only one episode of Coronation Street will be aired on Wednesday 21 February, at 7.30pm, to make way for coverage of the 2018 Brit Awards. Fans won't be missing out though; the usual additional 8.30pm instalment has instead been scheduled for the following day, Thursday 22 February. Emmerdale has also been subjected to change. Instead of its usual double bill format on Thursday 22 February, it will air an hour-long edition from 7pm.

When are your favourite soaps on?

Monday 19 February

7pm – Emmerdale

7.30pm – Coronation Street

8.30pm – Coronation Street

No EastEnders

Tuesday 20 February

7pm – Emmerdale

7.30pm – EastEnders

Wednesday 21 February

7pm – Emmerdale

7.30pm – Coronation Street

8pm – EastEnders

No 8.30pm Coronation Street

Thursday 22 February

7pm – Emmerdale (hour-long special)

7.30pm – EastEnders (hour-long special)

8.30pm – Coronation Street

Friday 23 February

7pm – Emmerdale

7.30pm – Coronation Street

8.30pm – Coronation Street

No EastEnders