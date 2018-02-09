Ant McPartlin puts on a brave face at BGT auditions in Manchester The newly single TV star was all smiles as he put his split behind him

Ant McPartlin was all smiles as he once again stepped into the spotlight for his presenting duties on Britain's Got Talent. The newly single TV host was pictured arriving at the show auditions in Manchester, where he joined his telly double Declan Donnelly and judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon. Ant, 42, put on a brave face as he smiled for the cameras at the official photocall. He joked around with his co-stars, seeming unfussed about the recent media attention surrounding his personal life.

Last month, Ant revealed that he and his wife Lisa Armstrong had separated after 11 years of marriage; they had been together for a total of 23 years. The estranged couple are still at risk of bumping into each other at work. While Ant is co-hosting the new series of Britain's Got Talent, meeting and cheering on contestants backstage, his wife Lisa works as a makeup artist on the show. She primarily does the makeup for Britain's Got More Talent host Stephen Mulhern, but could run into her ex on set.

The Britain's Got Talent auditions got underway at Manchester

It's said the former couple are determined to keep things "civilised" amid their split. A few weeks ago, Lisa was pictured arriving at work just minutes after Ant. She debuted a brand new pink hair colour as she made her way inside the London studio, where the Britian's Got Talent auditions were being held. The BAFTA Award-winning beauty guru has also been putting on a brave face, remaining strong and dignified since the split was announced.

Ant pours his heart out following "very tricky year"

Ant announced his split from wife Lisa in January

She has taken solace in her loyal followers on social media, reposting their constant messages of support. Lisa retweeted one Twitter message which said, "For what it's worth; you are a dignified, beautiful, strong and talented woman. You're having a bit of a tough year so far but, clearly the tide is turning and ultimately you will kick 2018's butt! #support." Another supportive tweet that Lisa liked read: "Your unconditional love & support made A who he is."

Ant and Dec arrive for Blackpool auditions