Danny Dyer's daughter Dani Mas Dyer has been forced to leave Survival of the Fittest after just one episode. The 21-year-old barmaid dislocated her shoulder during filming of the reality TV show, and was rushed to hospital for precautionary measures. Dani revealed: "For medical reasons, I can't take part in any of the challenges because I am no use in a sling. I will just be sitting around and not be able to compete and I'm not meant to move [my arm] for a week so it wouldn't be fair and there is just no point. I'll just be an extra spare part if I carry on like this."

The actor's daughter continued: "I haven't stopped training since Christmas. I've been dieting. I did Tough Mudder last year and I didn't even hurt myself then. I've been constantly training up until now and now I've gone and dislocated my shoulder. It is what it is I suppose." Dani went on to call the TV experience "amazing" saying she is "absolutely gutted" she'll be missing out on the challenges. "If I could go back and not dislocate my shoulder, I would definitely change it," she said. "I hope this isn't the last you've seen of me."

An ITV spokesman also confirmed that Dani injured her shoulder during recording of a fitness challenge. "She was attended to by on-site medics and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure," the spokesperson said. "As Survival Of The Fittest involves physical challenges which she wouldn't be able to take part in, Dani isn't in a position to be able to return to The Lodge and will therefore leave the show."

It's not yet known who will replace Dani, but the aspiring TV star will surely be missed by fans. A photo posted on her Instagram page showed the pretty brunette mid-challenge. The caption written by her team read: "Our Dani is such a fighter. Thank you everyone for your support from tonight's episode."

Survival of the Fittest launched on ITV2 on Sunday night. Touted as the next Love Island, the competition, hosted by Laura Whitmore, sees a group of "young, hot singles living together under the searing sun as they take part in the ultimate battle of the sexes, in order to win a big cash prize". Among the contestants is James Middleton, the 24-year-old ex-boyfriend of I'm a Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo.

