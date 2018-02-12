Peter Rabbit film allergy argument divides opinion Some fans are calling the boycott the new Peter Rabbit film after one scene depicts the characters throwing berries at another character who is allergic

Producers of the new animated film Peter Rabbit have apologised after some viewers were unhappy and shocked by a scene in which a character is showered with berries by Peter and his friends, who know he is allergic to the fruit. Sony Pictures released a joint statement with the filmmakers to apologise for the hurt caused. It read: "We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologise," adding that "food allergies are a serious issue" and that they shouldn't have included the scene "even in a cartoonish, slapstick way".

Some people have called to boycott Peter Rabbit

Some viewers were quick to condemn the scene, with one person writing: "I'm enraged. I thought the new peter rabbit movie looked stupid from the previews. Had no idea they were going to mock #foodallergies. We have to move, folks. We have to make our voices heard on this," while another added: "For those who have children that live with food allergies (like mine), do NOT go see the new Peter Rabbit movie. Finding 'humour' in bullying by Peter & friends to an allergy friend (who then needs an Epi) is sickening. Shame on @SonyPictures #BoycottPeterRabbit."

However, others didn't see the problem, with one person tweeting: "Oh good grief. It's a movie. About imaginary talking rabbits. Really?", while another added: "I almost died from food allergy induced anaphylactic shock and I think the people freaking out about this are out of their minds. I'd honestly rather die of anaphylaxis than live in the hypersensitive, watered down feelings-before-fact world they want to create." Embarrassing Bodies Doctor Christian Jessen also spoke about the controversy, tweeting: "On Peter Rabbit gate: anaphylaxis kills. Kids copy what they see. Foods people are most often allergic to are easily available (and easily thrown)! I don’t think this is just a massive sense of humour failure but not was there any malintent on the part of the film makers."