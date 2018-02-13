Kylie Minogue shares some very exciting news! The pop princess is back!

Kylie Minogue is making a sensational return to The Voice UK - but only as a mentor alongside Sir Tom Jones. The 49-year-old, who was a coach on The Voice UK with Sir Tom on the 2014 series, will reunite with the Welsh crooner to give advice ahead of the crucial Knockouts performances next month. The two superstars shared their knowledge during piano rehearsals when each act performed for them.

Kylie Minogue will be making a comeback on The Voice UK

Sharing her delight over her comeback, Kylie said in a statement: "It's so great to be back amongst The Voice family as a guest mentor for Tom Jones. I love working with Sir Tom and have been blown away by the talent in his team this series." She continued: "What a pleasure to work with such a great group of contestants and it’s fair to say I'll be keenly following the rest of the series. Good luck Team Tom!"

READ: Kylie Minogue talks devastating split from Joshua Sasse

Sir Tom added: "I have known Kylie for a long time so it is nice to have someone you know personally giving you help. It is reassuring having a friend as well as such an experienced professional. It was tremendous working with her when we were both coaches on The Voice UK in the past. She is an accomplished artist and a really lovely person." Kylie isn't the only star to join the panel, British singer Craig David is pairing up with Olly Murs, while Black Eyed Peas will join fellow member will.i.am. Jennifer Hudson's mentor will be revealed soon.

Loading the player...

READ: will.i.am gives honest opinion about past The Voice judges

"Craig is amazing, we have known each other a long time," Olly said of Craig joining him. "I have been a fan of him as an artist from an early age and it is great I can now call him a friend. We did a charity trek together several years ago and formed a bond then. I love his sense of humour but most importantly as an artist I love his music." The star added: "He's also got so much experience in the industry and with that he will really give me some great constructive feedback on my acts and help me make the right decision."