Bancroft returning for second series: everything you need to know The hit ITV drama stars Sarah Parish as Detective Elizabeth Bancroft

Bancroft is set to return for a second series following it hugely-successful debut last year. The ITV crime drama, which stars Sarah Parish as ruthless detective Elizabeth Bancroft, has been recommissioned for four more episodes, which will see the protagonist finally receive a promotion to Detective Chief Superintendent. But Bancroft's past soon starts to catch up with her as she tries to cope with her estrangement from son Joe, and her dealings with the criminal underworld. And things really take a turn for the worst when Joe gets caught up in a double murder case and Bancroft finds herself up against a chilling new protagonist.

Bancroft stars Sarah Parish as ruthless detective, Elizabeth Bancroft

Writer and creator of the show, Kate Brooke, said of the new series: "In Bancroft I wanted to explore a contentious anti-heroine, a women we love and loathe in equal measure. I am thrilled to be continuing her story. In this new series, the repercussions of her past actions will come back to bite her in ways she could never have expected."

Catherine Oldfield, executive producer of Tall Story Pictures, added: "That the audience took to Elizabeth Bancroft is all her terrible, distorted glory in such numbers is fantastic, Kate has loads of brilliant twists and turns in store for this new series, and I can't wait to see what Sarah and the cast do with them."

Bancroft was one of ITV's best performing dramas of 2017 with a series average of 6.7million. The second series is set to go into production later this year, and is expected to hit TV screens in 2019.

