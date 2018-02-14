The theatre show your favourite soap stars are in – including Emmerdale's John Middleton Former Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Hollyoaks stars can all be found starring in Strangers on a Train

John Middleton was on Good Morning Britain earlier in the week to discuss life after Emmerdale, revealing that he is currently touring the UK playing Detective Gerard in the theatre production of Patricia Highsmith's psychological drama, Stranger on a Train. But John isn't the only former soap star appearing in the popular adaption. Other big names include Chris Harper - who played child groomer Nathan Curtis in Coronation Street – who stars as Charles Bruno, another cold and manipulative character with a dark secret.

Chris Harper and Jack Ashton star in the new theatre adaptation Strangers on a Train

The show centres around Charles' chance encounter on a train with successful businessman Guy Haines (played by Call the Midwife's Jack Ashton), who both reveal that they have a family member who they detest – Charles' father and Guy's wife. Charles then suggests that they kill each other's relative - because their lack of connection will make it impossible for the police to link the two murders. After the men plot the daring plan, a series of events follow – changing their lives forever. Former Hollyoaks star Hannah Tointon, who played Nathan Fox's little sister Katy in the Channel 4 soap, also stars in the production as Guy's new wife Anne. Stranger on a Train opened on 5 January, and is touring across the country until 31 March.

Former Emmerdale star John Middleton as Detective Gerard

While on GMB, John admitted that he was "shaking" on the opening night as it was a completely different experience to working in a soap. The star – who played dementia sufferer Ashley Thomas until April 2017 - added that he absolutely loved performing in a play, but he couldn’t possibly say whether he preferred working on TV or on the stage. He said: "I don’t prefer either. It's the same job, but the thing about theatre is that it's an event that takes place between you and the audience, which takes place every night."

