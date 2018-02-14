BAFTAs 2018: Everything you need to know Find out everything about the BAFTAs here...

This year's BAFTA ceremony will be taking place on Sunday (18 February), celebrating the most outstanding work in film over the past 12 months with the great and the good of Hollywood. All eyes will be on the team behind The Shape of Water, having received an impressive 12 nods, while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour follow closely with nine nominations each. And for the first time in ten years, Stephen Fry will not be the host on the night.

Joanna Lumley will host the BAFTAs for the first time

The ceremony, which will also be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, will also announce the winner of BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award. Previous winners of this public-voted award include Tom Holland, John Boyega, Jack O'Connell, Will Poulter and Juno Temple. Here's everything you need to know about the BAFTAs 2018 so far, including the all-important nominations.

What are the BAFTA Awards?

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is a world-leading independent arts charity that brings the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and supports the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally. The British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA Film Awards are presented in an annual awards show hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) to honour the best British and international contributions to film.

Where are the BAFTA Awards held?

For the second year in a row, the BAFTAs will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington. It was previously hosted at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden.

Where to watch the BAFTAs

The ceremony will air from 9pm on Sunday on BBC1. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook for international viewers. The full ceremony will then become available for streaming on BBC iPlayer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be in attendance

How can I watch the red carpet arrivals?

From 5pm on Sunday, BAFTA will be hosting a live-streaming event from the red carpet. You'll get the chance to see all the nominees and attendees first-hand, with a number of A-list guests also being interviewed about the event. The red carpet is set to be hosted by presenter Rochelle Humes, and sponsored by mobile network provider EE.

Who is hosting the BAFTAs 2018?

It was revealed in January that Joanna Lumley will be taking the reins from 12-time host Stephen Fry at this year's ceremony. The Absolutely Fabulous actress, 71, will be the first female host since Mariella Frostrup co-presented the annual awards show with Stephen in 2001.

Who has been nominated?

Leading Actor

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Leading Actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

British Film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dunkirk

