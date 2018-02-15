Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford share some exciting news The TV presenting duo are embarking on a new TV project alongside Michael Underwood, Roman Kemp and Ann Widdecombe

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford fans listen up! The TV presenting couple are set to front a brand new show – Do The Right Thing – which will celebrate everyday people doing good, as well as focusing on organisations that have been wronging consumers, with an aim to inspire viewers to do good. The This Morning hosts will be joined by other well-known names, including presenter Michael Underwood, former politician Ann Widdecombe, and Capital FM's breakfast presenter Roman Kemp. Talking about the new series, Eamon said: "Do The Right Thing is a bold, crusading, consumer entertainment show unlike anything else on British TV, that will not only touch people's hearts but will change lives." Ruth added: "The stories we are going to cover, the issues we are going to investigate and the campaigns we are going to run will strike a chord with people across the country."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are set to present a brand new TV show

Having been blissfully married since 2010 - following a 12 year relationship, Ruth and Eamonn have been co-presenting together for 16 years. But long before meeting her husband, Ruth, 57, was always a fan of his presenting work. Talking to HELLO! in April, she said: "He always gets the tone so right. I always admired him as a broadcaster before I met him so I would like to work with him even if he wasn’t my husband because I think he is so brilliant," she revealed.

But, like with all relationships, the couple have their disagreements from time to time. "Obviously working with your husband does bring up certain difficulties sometimes, it is human nature. We don’t argue, even though people always say we do on TV, we do a lot of banter and people don’t get that sense of humour! Eamonn would never say anything to me that he knew would upset me. I love the Irish banter, I find it so hilarious and attractive," Ruth said.

Ruth also confessed that Eamonn can be a bit "dangerous" on the This Morning set. “Eamonn is quite maverick and off the wall and a bit dangerous – I never know what he is going to do next. "He doesn’t stick to auto-cue or script, but he challenges me and pushes me outside of my comfort zone, and I reign him in if he is being a bit too wild. We must be doing something right we have been doing it for 15 years now!"

