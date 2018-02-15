Lisa Riley talks Emmerdale future The Loose Women panellist left the ITV soap in 2001

Lisa Riley played Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale from 1995 until departing in 2001, and the Loose Women panellist believes that there is a strong chance that her former alter-ego now has a child, fathered by former flame Paddy Kirk. Talking to Inside Soap magazine, the star opened up about her time on the ITV soap, telling them that she still gets asked to return to the show by fans. She said: "People keep telling me 'Your Paddy needs you back.' But in my last episode Mandy and Paddy spent the night together, so there could be a mini-me knocking about." She added: "I'd be much more interested to see what their child is like – and it'd give Paddy a shock." After leaving, Lisa has been asked back to Emmerdale on several occasions, and although she has declined them, she admitted in 2012 while on Strictly Come Dancing that she would like to return to the show.

The talented actress has gone on to find work in wide range of fields. She has starred in shows such as Fat Friends, playing main role Rebecca Patterson, Waterloo Road, The Bill and BBC One's hard-hitting drama Three Girls, which was based on the Rochdale grooming ring. Lisa has also appeared in Strictly Come Dancing, and Loose Women – where she regularly sits among the panel. The star also fronted a one-off programme in 2017, Lisa Riley's Baggy Body Club, where she took viewers on her journey to remove the excess loose skin following her weight loss.

Lisa's impressive weight loss journey has been publically documented by the star over the last few years, and has seen her shed an incredible 12 stone in weight and drop from a dress size 30 to a slim size 12. Lisa released a diet book in December, Lisa Riley's Honesty Diet, which offer encouragement and advice, along with an 'Honesty Diary' section and guilt-free recipes and tips for staying active. "I’m not the slimming fairy and I don’t have a magic wand. I’ve called this my Honesty Diet because that’s exactly what it is. You’re honest with yourself; other people are honest with you; and you’re honest about every single thing you put in your mouth," she told The Mirror.

