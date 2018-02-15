See first sneak peek at Poldark season four Watch the exciting new footage from Poldark season 4 here!

Poldark's official Twitter account has shared brand new footage from season four! To celebrate Valentine's Day on Wednesday, the account shared a romantic video of the couples of the show, including Ross and Demelza, Ennis and Caroline and George and Elizabeth, hinting that Poldark and his wife resolve their differences following their marriage troubles in season three. The video was captioned: "It might be #Poldark, but share this with the Pol-light of your life. #ValentinesDay." Fans were quick to comment on the video, with one writing: "Watch, repeat, watch, repeat, watch, repeat...and so it goes...," while another added: "Shrieking in one's cubicle really should be avoided. But I don't care. Thank you for this! My Romelza heart is full to bursting!"

Aiden Turner is returning as Ross Poldark

Speaking about what to expect for Ross and Demelza in season four, Aidan Turner told Radio Times: "They might start off a bit rocky and they might try to figure things out. It's a very real relationship, these things can happen in a marriage… I think we tackle it in a very real way. It's something an audience will understand." Aidan has previously hinted that the show will finish after its fifth season, telling Women's Wear Daily: "I think we run out of things to do after series five, I think that would be our last one. Four was green-lit, five hasn't been yet, and it wouldn't be fair of me to green light it, but it's probably looking like it may happen."

However, it might not be over after season five, as the show's creator Debbie Horsfield has previously said she'd like to make a musical based on the drama. She told the Sun: "I love a musical. You would obviously need great big show-stopping numbers in order to tell the story. It happened to Les Miserables, so you never know."

