Dancing on Ice star Jake Quickenden reunites with partner Vanessa after illness Jake's professional partner has been ill with norovirus

Jake Quickenden has confirmed that he will be performing with his Dancing on Ice partner Vanessa Bauer on Sunday, after fears they may not be able to skate together. The professional skater has been unable to rehearse with Jake all week after being struck with norovirus.

However, Vanessa overcame the illness and was well enough to attend rehearsals on Friday. "Massive respect to @TheVanessaBauer dragging herself to come rehearse today, glad you're feeling better... let's do this, good session today!! Get some rest see you tomorrow," Jake wrote on Twitter, praising his partner.

The revelation came after Jake told fans he had missed two days of rehearsals due to Vanessa's illness - potentially putting his place in the competition in jeopardy. "Back to London tomorrow... lost 2 days of training with @TheVanessaBauer so hopefully shes better or I could be dancing on my own," he wrote.

There had been speculation that Jake may have been forced to perform with a reserve partner on Sunday if Vanessa didn't recover on time. However, the professional skater did everything she could to return to rehearsals and give Jake enough chance to perfect their routine. She tweeted: "Thank you for all the get well wishes Been sick with a contagious GI virus and hope to be on my feet/skates asap to teach Jake the choreo and deliver a good show on Sunday! The show must go on #DancingOnIce."

Jake and Vanessa aren't the only competitors to struggle with injury or illness during the show; at the beginning of the month, Coronation Street star Anthony Cotton fractured his ribs in a training accident during rehearsals with partner Brandee Malto, but the soap star managed to still perform the following week. Max Evans' partner, Ale Izquierdo, also suffered an injury while rehearsing a lift that went wrong. The professional skater was taken to hospital after the fall and was told to rest for 24 hours. Meanwhile, Cheryl Baker revealed she needs an MRI scan after falling during rehearsals and injuring herself.

