This is who will play Princess Diana in the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle movie Actress Bonnie Soper will take on the role of the iconic royal

The roles of Princess Diana and the Queen have both been cast in the Lifetime movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. New Zealand native Bonnie Soper is set to take on the role of the Prince's late mother Diana, while British actress Maggie Sullivan will play the monarch in the upcoming TV production, which is set to air this spring - ahead of the 18 May royal wedding. The two actresses join Murray Fraser, who will be playing Prince Harry, and Parisa Fitz-Henley, who is taking on the role of former Suits star Meghan. Both are relative newcomers; Murray most recently starred in ITV's Victoria, and also took on the role of PC Jason Denny in The Loch last year.

Bonnie Soper will play Princess Diana in the Lifetime movie, while Maggie Sullivan will portray the Queen

Parisa, meanwhile, is an American-Jamaican actress best known for her role as Reva Connors in Jessica Jones and Luke Cage. The 41-year-old has also starred in NBC drama Midnight, Texas. Parisa previously took to Instagram to confirm the news, writing: "Psyched we can finally share! So happy to be doing this project w/ #MurrayFraser (we gotta get this dude on IG asap!) and @lifetimetv!"

STORY: Prince William touched by fan's memory of his mother, Princess Diana

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley have been cast as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Filming for Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance is currently underway in Vancouver. The film will follow the royal relationship from the first day the couple met and will look at the media attention surrounding their engagement, which was announced in November. The Royals director Menhaj Huda is signed on to direct, while Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are executive producers. Speaking about directing, Menhaj tweeted in January: "Harry & #MeghanMarkle TV Movie @lifetimetv - So excited to be helming such an inspirational love story of our time."

STORY: Prince William on the 'lifelong habit' he learned from Princess Diana and Prince Charles

This isn't the first time Lifetime have based a film on the royal family; William & Kate: The Movie, was released just a few days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding in 2011. Interestingly, that project did not feature Princess Diana or the Queen.