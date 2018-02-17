Jacqueline Jossa says she will always miss EastEnders as exit scene airs Jacqueline Jossa said she would miss Lauren Branning after leaving EastEnders

Jacqueline Jossa has taken to social media to say goodbye to her character, Lauren Branning, after leaving EastEnders for good. The actress simply tweeted: "I will miss you Lauren Branning," before retweeting a fan, who wrote: "Lauren Branning, legend forever. You'll be missed... A personal favourite drunken rampage," with a link to one of Jacqueline's performances on the soap. Lauren left the Square following her sister Abi's funeral, where she decided that she was going to start a new life in Scotland. Jacqueline shared a snap of herself sat on a bench with Lorna Fitzgerald, who plays Abi, and wrote: "Goodbye to the Branning sisters. I will miss you Lauren Branning. Always."

The star's fans were quick to praise her role in the show, although some felt that she wasn't given a good enough exit. One wrote: "I will miss Lauren Branning, and your wonderful performances; you've managed to make me laugh, smile and cry with her over the years! Looking forward to more amazing chapters ahead for you though," while another added: "They should have given you a better ending... better still they shouldn't have made you leave."

Jacqueline's parents also wrote: "Goodbye Lauren Branning! Never been more proud of our daughter Jacqueline Mary Jossa. We love you so much onwards and upwards love mum dad and family." Jacqueline shares a three-year-old daughter with her husband, Dan Osborne, and is currently expecting her second child. Speaking about her busy life with her young daughter, she posted a makeup free selfie on Instagram, writing: "This is me, poorly, sleepy, pregnant and make up free this morning! I took a photo because me and Ella were having a cute moment reading a book together and then looked at the photo and thought holy moly poor me ahha... One of them ones where you feel even more unwell cos you look so bad. But I like the fact I can post and make others feel better to let people realise that we all feel ugly and low sometimes!"

