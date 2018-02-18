BAFTAs 2018: Complete winners list
A whole host of stars and Prince William and Kate
The best of British television and film have gathered for the annual BAFTA awards ceremony, celebrating a wonderful year for the industry. The annual awards show, which was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is set to be a big night for the creators of The Shape of Water as the fantasy drama leads with 12 nominations. Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes follow behind with nine nominations each, while Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk have both received eight.
BAFTAs 2018: Everything you need to know
The winner of BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award will also be announced to the glittering crowd. Previous winners of this public-voted award include Tom Holland, John Boyega, Jack O'Connell, Will Poulter and Juno Temple. So who will be taking home the coveted prizes? We'll be updating the list of nominees below with all the results from the TV BAFTA Awards, (categories being updated live as winners are announced). So keep checking back! Here's the full 2018 BAFTA shortlist...
SEE THE FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS BELOW:
Leading Actor
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Leading Actress
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Supporting Actress
Alison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Director
Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water - WINNER
Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
British Film
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God's Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Film
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Bafta fellowship
Ridley Scott
Rising Star
Daniel Kaluuya - WINNER
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chamalet
Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name - WINNER
Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin and David Schneider, The Death Of Stalin
Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool
Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game
Simon Farnaby and Paul King, Paddington 2
Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Steven Rogers, I, Tonya
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Outstanding Debut
I Am Not A Witch - WINNER
The Ghoul
Jawbone
Kingdom Of Us
Lady Macbeth
Film Not In The English Language
The Handmaiden - WINNER
Elle
First They Killed My Father
Loveless
The Salesman
Documentary
I Am Not Your Negro - WINNER
City Of Ghosts
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Animated Film
Coco - WINNER
Loving Vincent
My Life As A Courgette
Original Music
Jonny Greenwood, The Shape Of Water - WINNER
Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, Blade Runner 2049
Dario Marianelli, Darkest Hour
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Alexandre Desplat, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Cinematography
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape Of Water
Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Editing
Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss, Baby Driver - WINNER
Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape Of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design
The Shape Of Water - WINNER
Beauty And The Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Costume Design
Phantom Thread - WINNER
Beauty And The Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
The Shape Of Water
Makeup & Hair
Darkest Hour - WINNER
Blade Runner 2049
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Sound
Dunkirk - WINNER
The Shape Of Water
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER
Dunkirk
The Shape Of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War For The Planet Of The Apes
British Short Animation
Poles Apart - WINNER
Have Heart
Mamoon
British Short Film
Cowboy Dave - WINNER
Aamir
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys
Stay up-to-date with all the news from the BAFTAs 2018 here…
Latest comments