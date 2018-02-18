BAFTAs 2018: Complete winners list A whole host of stars and Prince William and Kate

The best of British television and film have gathered for the annual BAFTA awards ceremony, celebrating a wonderful year for the industry. The annual awards show, which was attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is set to be a big night for the creators of The Shape of Water as the fantasy drama leads with 12 nominations. Darkest Hour and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which won the Best Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globes follow behind with nine nominations each, while Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk have both received eight.

BAFTAs 2018: Everything you need to know

The winner of BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award will also be announced to the glittering crowd. Previous winners of this public-voted award include Tom Holland, John Boyega, Jack O'Connell, Will Poulter and Juno Temple. So who will be taking home the coveted prizes? We'll be updating the list of nominees below with all the results from the TV BAFTA Awards, (categories being updated live as winners are announced). So keep checking back! Here's the full 2018 BAFTA shortlist...

SEE THE FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS BELOW:

Leading Actor

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - WINNER

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Leading Actress

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Supporting Actress

Alison Janney, I, Tonya - WINNER

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Director

Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water - WINNER

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

British Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God's Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Film

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Bafta fellowship

Ridley Scott

Rising Star

Daniel Kaluuya - WINNER

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chamalet

Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name - WINNER

Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin and David Schneider, The Death Of Stalin

Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don't Die In Liverpool

Aaron Sorkin, Molly's Game

Simon Farnaby and Paul King, Paddington 2

Original Screenplay

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Steven Rogers, I, Tonya

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

Outstanding Debut

I Am Not A Witch - WINNER

The Ghoul

Jawbone

Kingdom Of Us

Lady Macbeth

Film Not In The English Language

The Handmaiden - WINNER

Elle

First They Killed My Father

Loveless

The Salesman

Documentary

I Am Not Your Negro - WINNER

City Of Ghosts

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Animated Film

Coco - WINNER

Loving Vincent

My Life As A Courgette

Original Music

Jonny Greenwood, The Shape Of Water - WINNER

Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer, Blade Runner 2049

Dario Marianelli, Darkest Hour

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Alexandre Desplat, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, The Shape Of Water

Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Editing

Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss, Baby Driver - WINNER

Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape Of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production Design

The Shape Of Water - WINNER

Beauty And The Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Costume Design

Phantom Thread - WINNER

Beauty And The Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

The Shape Of Water

Makeup & Hair

Darkest Hour - WINNER

Blade Runner 2049

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Sound

Dunkirk - WINNER

The Shape Of Water

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 - WINNER

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For The Planet Of The Apes

British Short Animation

Poles Apart - WINNER

Have Heart

Mamoon

British Short Film

Cowboy Dave - WINNER

Aamir

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

