BAFTAs 2018: Watch live arrivals with HELLO! The star-studded ceremony is hosted by Joanna Lumley

The 2018 BAFTAs take place on Sunday 18 February, with the world's biggest stars from the film and television industries flocking to the Royal Albert Hall in central London to celebrate this year's biggest talents. Just like last year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to step out on the red carpet, while for the first time in 12 years, a new host will be fronting the night. It was revealed in January that Joanna Lumley would be taking over from Stephen Fry, seeing her as the first female host since Mariella Frostrup co-presented the annual awards show with Stephen in 2001. From the show-stopping gowns to the all-important trophies, watch the ceremony live with HELLO!

How to watch the BAFTA 2018 ceremony

The ceremony itself will air from 9pm tonight on BBC1. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook for international viewers. The full ceremony will then become available for streaming on BBC iPlayer after it has aired. It's sure to be a great show - and many people will be rooting for The Shape of Water, which has received an impressive 12 nods.Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour follow closely behind with nine nominations each.

