Why isn't EastEnders on tonight? Find out when next episode is being shown Here's all the information you need to stay up-to-date with the BBC soap

Bad news for EastEnders fans! The popular BBC One soap has been cancelled due to coverage of the FA Cup match Yeovil Town v Manchester United on Monday night. The football game will be broadcast on BBC One at 7.30pm, straight after The One Show, when EastEnders was originally scheduled. Friday night's episode saw Lauren Branning leave Walford after her sister Abi's funeral. However, viewers will have to wait until Tuesday to see how the Square is coping without her.

Since her departure, actress Jacqueline Jossa has taken to social media to say goodbye to her character Lauren. The actress simply tweeted: "I will miss you Lauren Branning," before retweeting a fan, who wrote: "Lauren Branning, legend forever. You'll be missed... A personal favourite drunken rampage," with a link to one of Jacqueline's performances on the soap. She also shared a snap of herself sat on a bench with on-screen sister Lorna Fitzgerald, and wrote: "Goodbye to the Branning sisters. I will miss you Lauren Branning. Always."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline and her husband Dan Osborne are gearing up for the arrival of their second child together. The pair married in June 2017, and are proud parents to two-year-old daughter Ella. Opening up about her exit, Jacqueline - who has played Lauren since 2010 - recently told Radio Times: "I'm sad, but I'm leaving when everyone else goes on their Christmas break, so that helps. But I'm really looking forward to spending more time with Ella. I do feel I've missed stuff these past two years."

