Jo Joyner hints at EastEnders return

Jo Joyner has given EastEnders fans hope that she will return to the show in the future. The Tanya Branning actress was last seen on the BBC One soap at on-screen daughter Abi Branning's funeral in February. In emotional scenes, the bereaved mum couldn’t face getting out of the car to say goodbye to her beloved daughter – who died after falling off the roof of the Queen Vic on Christmas Day. Following her performance, which was aired last week, Jo took to Twitter, writing: "That’s over and out for me..... for now x." The star - who reprised her role as Tanya in a number of episodes for onscreen daughters Abi and Lauren's exit storylines - also wrote a heartfelt message to actress Jacqueline Jossa, whose final scenes aired on 17 February.

She wrote: "Thanks for all the lovely tweets! I didn’t realise it was on, so not even seen it myself yet. But what I do know is that @jacquelineMjos Is such a wonderful actress/mother/beauty that I’m really happy that I got to be there for her goodbye #onward&upward." Jacqueline replied to Jo's message, writing: "Thanks so much. I have learnt so much from you!" Jo also defended her character's decision to not get out of the car to attend Abi's funeral after some Twitter users questioned her choice. After being asked: "@dollyjoyner exactly what was the point in Tanya even going to her own daughter's funeral if she couldn't actually force herself to go in the church," the actress replied: " It’s a shame she couldn’t even get out of the car isn’t it. But then, I think I’d struggle to breath if I lost a child. So I’m not judging her."

The actress returned to EastEnders for Lauren and Abi Branning's exit storyline

Prior to returning in December, Jo was last seen on EastEnders in 2013, and has gone on to star in a number of high-profile drama series, including Ordinary Lies, alongside former Coronation Street stars Sally Lindsay and Michelle Heaton, as well as Channel Four's Ackley Bridge – a drama centred around a multi-cultural academy school in Yorkshire. The programme proved so popular when it aired in 2017, that a second series is currently being made. The show - due to air later in the year - will see Jo reprise her role as the school's headteacher Mandy Carter.

