Strictly's Janette Manrara denies Brendan Cole axe was over Camilla dance

Strictly Come Dancing couple Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have denied that Brendan Cole was axed over his recent dance with the Duchess of Cornwall. It was claimed by The Sun that judge Craig Revel Horwood was the only person who was allowed to partner up with the royal at the tea dance, which was held at Buckingham Palace in December. However, Brendan has since denied the report, with a spokesperson saying: "I can confirm that these assertions are absolutely, categorically untrue. There was no such brief from the BBC."

The Duchess of Cornwall danced with Brendan Cole at Buckingham Palace

During her appearance on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain, Janette said she wasn't aware of any "royal protocol" which forbid them from dancing with the Duchess. "It was such a beautiful event, it was so nice and a beautiful charity and she seemed to be really enjoying Strictly," she shared. "I don't know about any protocol but she seemed happy to get a little waltz in there. It was a nice event and I don't think it crossed any of our minds that it would be a bad thing." Her husband added: "(The show) will definitely be odd without him. We still think of ourselves as newbies. I'll never forget our first year, he was always there for advice."

When show host Kate Garraway asked if they were told about any royal protocol, Janette replied: "I don't remember, I was just so excited to be there. You get scared you’re around royalty but I was just so excited." Charlotte Hawkins, who was Brendan's last dance partner, jumped to the professional's defence, saying: "He did the gentlemanly thing and asked her to dance." To which Janette added: "She had a huge smile on her face. She loved meeting all of us and talking about the show." Clarence House also said, via The Mirror: "The Duchess thoroughly enjoyed her dance with Brendan just as much as she did her dance with Craig."

