Katie Holmes has an exciting new project in the pipeline. The actress has landed the leading role in a Fox pilot drama, where she will play FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis. Katie's character is in the midst of investigating a domestic terrorism threat when her past affair with a prominent general comes to light. Now dubbed 'the mistress', Hazel, a wife, mother and patriot, must rebuild her personal life and professional reputation at the FBI.

The drama, which is still untitled, will be brought to screens by Melissa Scrivner Love and Ilene Chaiken, executive producer of Empire. Katie, 39, will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

The actress shot to fame after starring in Dawson's Creek for five years, when she popular teen character Joey Potter until 2003. Fans will no doubt be excited to see Katie back on screens; her most recent appearance was in heist comedy Logan Lucky. Tom Cruise's ex-wife is also set to appear in satirical comedy Dear Dictator, opposite Michael Caine, this year; she also has a cameo role in Ocean's 8.

Katie has previously explained how she has become more picky with her roles, and prefers to focus her attention on her 11-year-old daughter Suri, who she shares with Tom. "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff," she told Modern Luxury. "When I go to an event, I leave at 10pm because it's really important to me to be a mum that is dependable." She added: "I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it's my main job right now.''

Katie has also previously told Town and Country magazine: "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you're going to be. My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now. It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."