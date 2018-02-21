Kate Garraway mocks Anna Wintour for wearing sunglasses to meet the Queen Anna sat on the front row next to Her Majesty the Queen

Kate Garraway has made a playful dig at Anna Wintour, after the Vogue editor-in-chief kept her sunglasses on while meeting the Queen at London Fashion Week. The pair were seated together on the front row at Richard Quinn's show, and looked to be having a great time, but fans were quick to point out that Anna didn't ditch her trademark shades – even to address the Queen.

On Wednesday morning, Kate mocked the fashion queen as she hosted Good Morning Britain wearing a pair of bug-eyed shades. Her co-host Susanna Reid asked: "Do you want to explain why you're wearing a pair of sunglasses in the studio?" Kate, 50, replied: "Apparently this is what you do when you're in the presence of the Queen," gesturing to Susanna. "You keep your shades on indoors," she added. "Mind you it does hide the bags."

"Apparently this is what you do when you're in the presence of the Queen," Kate joked

Her Majesty made headlines on Tuesday when she made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week. It was the 91-year-old monarch's first visit to the fashion event, where she presented the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to fashion designer Richard Quinn. The award recognises Richard's talent and originality, specifically his prints.

GALLERY: See adorable photos of royals and their grandchildren!

Dressed for the occasion, Her Majesty turned heads in a duck egg blue tweed dress and jacket by Angela Kelly, which were adorned with tiny Swarovski crystals. Her companion Anna – a regular on the FROW – also caused quite a stir when she was pictured chatting to the monarch in her sunglasses.

Anna kept her sunglasses on while talking to the Queen

Grant Harrold, an etiquette expert who worked in the Prince of Wales' household, has since said that Anna broke royal protocol. "Ms Wintour should know that to wear sunglasses when talking to another person, with no medical reason, is unacceptable," he told the Press Association. "She should have removed them before being in the presence of the Queen, let alone in discussion."

GALLERY: Royal rule breakers!

He continued: "Eye contact is important while holding a discussion, and not removing sunglasses is the height of bad manners and a serious breach of royal protocol. If the Queen gave her permission to keep them on then that would be acceptable, however this would be unlikely."